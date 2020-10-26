Elton (Butch) Lane Montgomery
Memphis - Elton(Butch) LaneMontgomeryElton (Butch) Lane Montgomery, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1937 in Pontotoc, MS to Mendall and Kathleen Zinn Montgomery. Butch graduated from Pontotoc High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He attended Itawamba Junior College and Ole Miss. He later attended the Louisiana School of Banking. He married Grace Evelyn (Lyon) Montgomery in 1957. Butch worked for National Bank of Commerce and later Regions Bank in Memphis, TN. He retired from Federal Express in 1995. He was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts, active in the Evangelical Christian School Booster Club, served as President of the Dixie Duds and Dolls square dance association and was a member of the Independent Presbyterian Church. He remained a faithful Rebel fan, was an avid golfer, loved fishing and being with his family.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Grace Evelyn (Lyon) Montgomery, two daughters: Carole Russell (Greg) and Mary Catherine (Cathy) Boyd (David), six grandchildren: Megan Russell Ford, (Cim), Grace Anne Boyd, Morgan Russell, Sarah Russell Maxwell (Colby), Allison Boyd Walker (Will), and David Boyd, Jr.; and one great granddaughter Parker Campbell Ford.
Memorials may be sent to Independent Presbyterian Church, Music Department, 4738 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com