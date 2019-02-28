|
Emerle Dianne Smith
Memphis, TN
Emerle Dianne Smith, mother of The New Tri –State Defender's late publisher, Bernal E. Smith II, 74 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis Tennessee. Born Friday, February 25, 1944 in Houma, Louisiana she was the daughter of the late Hurley Cook Sr. and the late Symentruss Calloway Cook. She was a retired employee of Cleo Wrap Inc. Surviving are daughters Karen C. Rice and Cher D. Smith all of Memphis, Tennessee, brothers William Cook, Mac Arthur Cook and Stephen Cook, sisters Symentruss Turner and Regina Williams all of Houma, Louisiana, grandchildren Kayla D. Rice, Kristin D. Rice, Brianna A. Smith, Bryndon E. Smith, Braylon E. Smith and one-great grandson, Cayden C. B. Rice all of Memphis, Tennessee; brothers-in-law's, Webster B. Smith (Nina Smith) Houma, Louisiana, Ronnie Smith of Los Angeles California, Lionel Smith of Denver Colorado and Alexander Bass of Houma, Louisiana, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She also was preceded in death by her parents Hurley and Symentruss Cook; her husband, Bernal E. Smith, Sr., a son, Bernal E. Smith II. (Towanda Peete-Smith); two brothers, Hurley Cook Jr. (Carstella Cook) and Helsum Cook Sr.; a sister, Druzella McKinley; an uncle, Nathaniel Thompson (Rachel Olivia Thompson); two brother-in-law's, Gregory Perry and Harold Turner Sr. and two nieces, Angela Williams and Rashenda Rounds (Spencer Rounds) of Houma Louisiana.
Home-going services will begin at noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church-Westwood, 620 Parkrose. Entombment will be at Forest Hill-Midtown, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd. R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019