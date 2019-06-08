Emily Brown Phillips



Memphis - Emily Brown Phillips died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 93. Emily was born in the town of Plain Dealing, Louisiana. She graduated from Plain Dealing High School and then attended Centenary College in Shreveport before going to work for O'Brian Brothers Oil Company in Shreveport. In 1950, she met her husband, Roy S. Phillips, while she was visiting her sister in the Panama Canal Zone. After only six weeks of courtship, she married Roy in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 15, 1950 and moved to Balboa, Canal Zone where Roy worked as a locks engineer. Their marriage and love for each other lasted over 68 years. She had a daughter, Gail R. Phillips, born on the Canal Zone. In 1951, the family left the Canal Zone and settled in Memphis, Tennessee, where her son Gary L. Phillips was born. Emily and Roy enjoyed square-dancing for over 35 years and also line dancing for many years. Emily was an excellent jitterbug dancer. She was grateful for the many friends she met dancing who enriched her life. She was a magician on the sewing machine and created her own outfits for dancing as well as gifts for family and friends. She was active in craft-making for the Memphis Humane Society during the period that her daughter was president of the Society. She filled the house with her crafts, her plants and her love. Emily and family enjoyed many years at their family cabin in Iuka, Mississippi, and she especially enjoyed sailing with her husband by moonlight on Bear Creek Lake. She is survived by her husband, Roy S. Phillips; daughter, Gail R. Phillips of Memphis; and son, Gary L. Phillips of Iuka, Mississippi. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, June 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. It is requested that any memorials be directed to the . Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019