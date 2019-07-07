|
|
Emily Hendrix Reilly Smith
Red Bank - Emily Hendrix Reilly Smith, 88, passed away July 3, surrounded by family at her home in Chattanooga. Emily was a graduate of Lausanne School in Memphis and McMurry College in Abilene, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 11 years, Maj. Donald J. Reilly (USMC), and her husband of 41 years, Clarcy "Brett" Smith; her parents, Roy and Lillian Hendrix; her sister, Mary Pittman Hendrix Likins; and her stepson Matthew Ross Smith. She is survived by her brother, Roy W. Hendrix, of Memphis; her children and grandchildren, Ellen Reilly (Mike) Noland (Patrick and Emily Noland), of Chattanooga; and Allison Reilly (Tim) Gorman (Casey Ireland, Meg and Anna Gorman), of Chattanooga; and her stepchildren and step-grandchildren, Lori Smith (Stephanie and Travis Smith), of Memphis; Michael B. Smith, of Cordova; Mark (Lisa) Smith (Sarah, Savannah, Samuel, Skylar and Seth Smith), of Pleasant View, Tenn.; Matthew and Jacob Smith, of Memphis; and Marvin (Denise) Smith (Grey and Elizabeth Smith), of Germantown. Emily was beautiful inside and out. She loved unconditionally, was unfailingly gracious and was generous to a fault. She had a sly wit but a gentle spirit. She loved all living creatures, including people, and expressed that love by feeding them. She would recite Sandburg, Shakespeare and Tennyson by heart and was known to compliment friends (and sometimes confused strangers) by quoting Charlotte's Web: "You're some pig!" Emily was "some pig" too. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emily's name to the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga. Arrangements entrusted to: Lane Funeral Home on Ashland Terrace, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415, (423) 877-3524, www.lanefh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019