Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Emily Harris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Marie Harris


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily Marie Harris Obituary
Emily Marie Harris

Olive Branch, MS

Emily Marie Harris, 81, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was retired after more than 30 years with Schering Plough and a member of Germantown Baptist Church. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dempsey. She is survived by their son Keith Harris (Tiffany), and three grandsons, Cooper, Avery, and Brooks Harris. The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm, on Saturday, February 9, 2109, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown PKY Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now