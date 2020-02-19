Services
Williams Funeral Home
5270 Knight Arnold Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 592-5160
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
5270 Knight Arnold Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
The Soul Winner's Church
4221 Crump
Memphis - Emma Batchlor, 73 of Memphis, TN made her transition to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15th at her residence, 2533 Keen Rd. She is survived by her beloved son, Larry Batchlor II, J.D., who was the result of her union with her ex-husband, Larry Batchlor Sr; she is also survived by her brother John Barrett Jr. and several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

The viewing will take place Thursday, February 21st from 12p until 7p at the Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. The service will take place Saturday, February 22nd at The Soul Winner's Church, 4221 Crump at 2p. Repass will immediately follow at the church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
