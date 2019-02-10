|
In Loving Memory
Emma (Jackie) Dodson
August 4, 1930 -
February 11, 2018
It will be one year, today, that we lost a beautiful, brilliant, and benevolent woman. We miss her terribly. She is now perfect in her glorified body with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you, Momma, for the cherished memories, for serving your community with dignity and honor, for the values you instilled in us, and for your unconditional love.
From your loving daughters, grandchildren, God-sister,
family and special friends
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 10, 2019