Mrs. Emma Erline Braun
Memphis, TN
Mrs. Emma Erline Braun Mrs. Emma Erline "Mamaw" Braun, daughter of the late Charles Palmer Whitwell and Mary Atlas Kilpatrick Whitwell was born October 21, 1924 in Linden, TN. She quietly transitioned into the hands of God on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Signature Healthcare, Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, two husbands, seven siblings, family members and many friends.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her three daughters: Dana M. Odom, Anita Scarborough, and Carolyn M. Everhart; five granddaughters, and eight great grandchildren, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at 2pm, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Memphis Funeral home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133. Any memorials be sent to or Good Sheperd United Methodist Church, 6050 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019