Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Emma Braun
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Erline Braun


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Erline Braun Obituary
Mrs. Emma Erline Braun

Memphis, TN

Mrs. Emma Erline Braun Mrs. Emma Erline "Mamaw" Braun, daughter of the late Charles Palmer Whitwell and Mary Atlas Kilpatrick Whitwell was born October 21, 1924 in Linden, TN. She quietly transitioned into the hands of God on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Signature Healthcare, Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, two husbands, seven siblings, family members and many friends.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her three daughters: Dana M. Odom, Anita Scarborough, and Carolyn M. Everhart; five granddaughters, and eight great grandchildren, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at 2pm, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Memphis Funeral home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133. Any memorials be sent to or Good Sheperd United Methodist Church, 6050 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now