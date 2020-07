Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Emma Jean Simmons, 69, Passed quietly, June 30, 2020 at her residence. She leaves a Loving husband, Mr. Jimmie Simmons, and 3 daughters. Visitation, Tuesday July 7, 2020, 4 to 6 pm. and Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 9 to 10:45 am, Services 11 am, all held at Brown Baptist Church, 980 East Stateline Road Southaven, MS. 38671. Rev. Bartholomew Orr, Officiating. Services & Arrangements Entrusted to, G0LDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME 734 VANCE AVENUE Memphis, Tennessee 38126, 901-521-6767









