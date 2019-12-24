Resources
Emma Josephine Millner, 93, passed away December 22,2019 in the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Millner was born in Desoto Co., MS to the late Howard and Maggie Broadway. She was a Memphis resident for most of her life, working and retiring from Dillard's Department Store.

Mrs. Millner was a member of Colonial Baptist Church where she participated in numerous senior adult activities, She loved to garden, was a skilled cook, a doting mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Calvin A. Millner. She is survived by her sisters Connie Connor and Betty Simmons, her brother Larry Broadway, her three children Joe, Calvin, Libby and their spouses, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Private family graveside burial to occur on December 26, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2pm December 26 at Colonial Baptist Church.

Any memorials can be made to Colonial Baptist Church at 1503 Colonial Road Memphis, TN 38017
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
