Born on September 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN, to the late James S. and Emma Nauden Pickett, Emma Opal Pickett joined her eight brothers and three sisters and with her birth, the family was complete. She subsequently lived a loving and productive life before making her transition on Sunday, June 28, 2020.



When St. Augustine Catholic Church was founded in 1937, her parents became members and Emma began her elementary education at St. Augustine Catholic School. She later moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she received her high school diploma from Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High School. Upon returning to Memphis, Emma enrolled in LeMoyne (now LeMoyne-Owen) College where she pledged Delta Sigma Theta and met her future husband, Thomas E. Williams. After receiving her degree, Emma taught in the Memphis City School System for 30 years before her retirement from Gardenview Elementary.



Married 57 years, Emma and Thomas welcomed three children into their lives: Thomas E. Williams, II, of Brentwood, TN, Stefane K. Williams and Rhonda L. Williams, both of Memphis, TN. Together they provided a home full of love and unwavering support.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Emmitt, James, Fontaine, Orrin, Nolan, Clovis, Osville, and Heiskell Pickett.



Left to cherish her memories and rejoice in her new life are: her husband and children; her three sisters: Thelma P. Walton of Memphis, TN, Constance P. Walker and M. Augustine Pickett of Los Angeles, CA; her sisters in law: Gwendolyn Pickett, of Chicago, Illinois, Helen Jean (Ollie) Edmondson, Bernia Daugherty, Orealius (Norfleet) Dickerson, all of Memphis, TN, and Marye Ann (Willie) Titus of Gary, Indiana; her brother in law, Terealius (Geraldine) of Memphis, TN, and a host relatives and friends.



The visitation will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10:30am-11:30am followed by the rosary. The funeral mass will commence at noon. Due to COVID-19, masks and appropriate spacing will be required of all guests. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LeMoyne-Owen College, Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement 807 Walker Avenue Memphis, TN 38126 or St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1169 Kerr Avenue Memphis, TN 38106.









