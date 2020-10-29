Emmett Dale Jamieson
Collierville - Emmett Dale Jamieson, 73, passed away at The Gardens of Germantown on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Dale was a resident of the Gardens since 2016 due to his early onset dementia.
He was born on August 18, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee to Lloyd Dale and Odom Jamieson. He has a sister Joye. In the early years, Dale lived in West Memphis with his parents and extended family. They moved to Jackson, Tennessee, where Dale spent most of his formative years. He went to West Jackson Elementary and Tigrett Junior High, where he met a motley crew of boys and remained lifelong friends with many of them.
Dale went to Jackson High School, where as a senior, he began dating junior Mary Treila Roby. He graduated from high school in 1965, and then Dale and Treila went to Union University together. Dale took his father's advice around hard work, service and education to heart. He received an academic scholarship to Union and paid for the rest of his tuition by bagging groceries. Dale pledged Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, which he was very involved in during his years at Union. Shortly after they graduated college, Dale and Treila were married on August 1, 1969.
After the wedding, they moved to Orlando, Florida where Dale taught 7th and 8th grade history and social studies. During this time, Dale also put himself through the first of several post-graduate programs. He went to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where in August 1972 he earned his Masters of Science in Business Management. Soon after Dale and Treila moved to Memphis. They bought a small house in Raleigh and had a dog Schwartz, who Dale constantly battled with over the dog's love for digging holes.
Dale started law school in 1973 at Memphis State University. During this time, he worked full-time for the Mid-South Medical Center Council and was a student at Memphis State. In 1975, Dale and Treila welcomed their only child, Shannon Elizabeth. He completed his Juris Doctor degree in 1976.
Dale practiced real estate law for the majority of his career in Memphis-area, focusing more on Collierville in the later part of his career. His love for learning never stopped. In addition to continuing law education, Dale became a certified mediator and was awarded a degree from Lipscomb University. The Tennessee Supreme Court issued him a license to be a Rule 13 mediator.
Dale followed in his father's footsteps by serving the community in many different ways. He was involved with the Rotary Club and Collierville Education Foundation. He served on numerous boards including Collierville Baptist Hospital, Bancorp South and Collierville Town Planning Commission. Dale received the Sam Walton Business Leader of the Year award in 2003. He was also heavily involved with the Collierville Chamber of Commerce. He served as the Chamber's board chairman from 2000-2002, and in 2013, Dale was honored with the Collierville Chamber's Person of the Year award for his service and volunteerism. When pressed, this award was the professional achievement he was most proud of.
Dale was a lover of history, books, music and the outdoors. For many years he hunted and trained Labrador Retrievers. Dale had labs for 40 years, and could often be found in the backyard throwing dog treats to the puppies. As he aged, he became an accomplished fly fisherman. Dale was always reading at least one book, sometime three. And he always had music playing from bagpipes to Motown, jazz to Big Band, and country to bluegrass - his taste in music was eclectic. He loved trivia and often played "Name That Tune" on car trips with Shannon. Dale and Treila enjoyed traveling. Trips to Seattle, Alaska, Charleston and Ireland were among his favorites. There was also the Civil War battlefield crawl during the summer of 1986 which is family legend.
Dale was always bursting with pride to talk about his daughter, Shannon, or his grandchildren - Cecilia and Cruz. He loved assisting the Easter Bunny for the annual Easter Egg hunt at Grammie and Pawpaw's.
Dale was a man full of passion for God, his family, his work, his community, and his country. Stubborn, brilliant and funny, his family and friends had already begun missing him as dementia started cutting his conversations short.
Dale's advice for 2020 would certainly be one of his favorite phrases "Illegitimi non carborundum."
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Treila; daughter, Shannon and son-in-law Tony Izquierdo; grandchildren Cecilia and Cruz; sister Joye Jamieson McGurren and husband Jim McGurren; nephews Patrick Biggert, Chris Roby and Justin Roby.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Page Robbins Adult Day Center of Collierville, Alzheimer's Association
or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Collierville.
Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.