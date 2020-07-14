1/1
Emmett Joe Winters Sr.
Emmett Joe Winters, Sr.

Memphis - Emmett Joe Winters, Sr., 85 of Memphis, TN passed July 7, 2020. He is survived by his son Emmett J. Winters Jr. (Toni) of Phoenix, AZ, a sister Doris Williams of Los Angeles, CA., 2 granddaughters Raven and Emelia Winters, and 2 grandsons Evan and Tevan Winters. He was a dedicated member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. He was a proud graduate of Manassas High School class of 1953. He retired from the Memphis Police Department as a Commander after serving the City of Memphis for over 30 years. He was an amazing grandfather, father and husband. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Mid-South Funeral Home V.H. Bins & Son, 1265 Mississippi, Blvd, Memphis, TN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be July 23, 2020 at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN at 9:30 a.m.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
JUL
23
Graveside service
09:30 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
1265 Mississippi Blvd
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-2061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home

