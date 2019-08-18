|
|
Dr. Emmitt Sidney Birdsong Jr.
Memphis - Dr. Emmitt Sidney Birdsong Jr., 89, born November 14th 1930, died Friday, August 16th 2019 at Methodist Hospice Residence.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Alice Letitia Birdsong, and his sons, Dr. Michael S. Birdsong and Kevin A. Birdsong. The son of Pauline and Emmitt Birdsong, Dr. Birdsong was born in Martin Tennessee and raised in Memphis.
After attending Messick High School he graduated from Memphis St. University. He attended and graduated, the head of his class from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1954. Having over 65 years of experience in General and Vascular Surgery, he was affiliated with many hospitals. He practiced with his partner, Dr. George Coors, at Methodist Central for 19 years. And in 1978 he started practicing at Methodist North Hospital where at one point became Chief of Staff.
He received many awards and accolades. After retirement Dr. Birdsong donated many hours of his time to the Church Health Center.
His colleagues used the terms meticulous, caring, and thorough when asked to describe him. His patients considered him to be their physician and friend, often seeking him out for health advice even though their problems didn't require surgery.
Always the gentleman scholar, he continued to be a student of medicine and a dedicated professional well beyond his retirement from active practice.
He was a member of Chickasaw Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf and flying his airplane, logging in some 1500 hours. He occasionally would take a terminally ill child, who had never been in an airplane, for a ride.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, 38117. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family request any donations go to Second Baptist Church or Eagle Heights Church on Macon.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019