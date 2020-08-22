1/
Eric Kimble
Memphis - Eric Kimble, 49, of Memphis, TN, self-employed painter passed on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his two sons, Shan and Tony, and two grandsons, Chase and Michaiah, all of Memphis. Six sisters, Cheryl Kimble, Cynthia (Jonathan) Rucker, Bernita Kimble Poole, Brenda (Jessie) Mason, Sherita Jolly, and Sherry Woods, three brothers, Kelvin Kimble, Jerome Kimble and Rodney Kimble, and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by mother Celesta J. Kimble, sister Linda Kimble Norfleet and brother Daryl Kimble.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
