Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation

Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service

Friday, Apr. 19, 2019

2:00 PM
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN
Eric Parker age 37, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019.

Eric was a proud owner of Electri-Com, an electric and communications supply company. He was an avid outdoorsman known for his compassion and care and for being a very great friend to everyone he knew.

Eric is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Terry Parker; His beloved pets, Rocky, Boots, and River; Parents, Howard and Cindy Parker; Brother, Brandon Parker (Sarah); Sister Bethany Addison; Grandparents, Lanita Kemp and Bobbie Parker; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ward Kemp and Louis Ward Parker.

The family will receive friends Thursday April 18th from 5 - 9 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held Friday April 19th at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eric's memory to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019
