Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Brown Baptist Church
7200 Swinnea Rd
Southaven, MS
View Map
Erica Nicole Sargent, age 23, daughter of Eric and Felicia Sargent, died on December 27, 2019, after a short illness. She graduated from Whitehaven High School in 2014 and Jackson State University in 2018. She will lie in state from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. at 3320 Millbranch Rd., Memphis, TN 38116. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3 pm at Brown Baptist Church at 7200 Swinnea Rd, Southaven, MS. She is survived by her parents, two sisters, Faith and Alexis Sargent; her grandparents, Dr. Eugene and Lois Sargent and Willie Jimerson; a great-grandad, James Madison White; one uncle Rev. J. R. Jimerson (Rachelle), two aunts Dr. Needra Sargent-Coleman (Timothy), and Stephanye Jimerson-Watkins (Gerald), great uncles and aunts, cousins and a host of friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
