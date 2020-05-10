Erle Walker Mulherin Jr,



Memphis - Erle Walker Mulherin Jr, age 82, died May 9, 2020 at Allen Morgan Health Center in Memphis TN. He was born in Dyersburg TN on December 28,1937 to Willette (Shaw) and Erle Walker Mulherin. He grew up in Brownsville TN and earned his BA from Vanderbilt University in 1960 where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Episilon fraternity. He earned an MA from then Memphis State University in 1962. He served in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve. He was a career commercial banker at National Bank of Commerce in Memphis TN.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Sandra Morris Mulherin and his second wife, Mary Hewes Mulherin. He is survived by his brother William Shaw Mulherin and cousins Richard Armstrong III, Carolyn Mulherin Oates, Joe G. Mulherin and Peggy Mulherin Williamson.



Private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis TN. Memorials may be addressed to Grace St Luke's Episcopal Church in Memphis TN.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store