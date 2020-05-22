Erma Jean Bowen Prince
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Jean Bowen Prince

Erma Jean Bowen Prince, 79, graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, passed peacefully on May 16, 2020. Her parents, Arthur H. Bowen Sr and Eudora Davis Bowen went before her as did siblings Arthur H. Bowen Jr, Horace J. Bowen, Carolyn A. Bowen, and Linda Bowen Childress. To cherish a life of giving and compassion she leaves loving aunt Mamie Davis Webb, devoted son John A. Prince III, sister Rosemary Bowen Watson, brothers Charles Bowen, Carl E. Bowen, Larry F. Bowen and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Monitored viewing from 3:00 o'clock until 5:00 is at E.H. Ford Funeral Home Tuesday May 26. Augmented, brief, service is at E.H. Ford On May 27 at 11:00 o'clock and burial at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery with respectful distancing in effect. Thank you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Service
11:00 AM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Burial
12:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Savage
Family
May 19, 2020
Rest in Peace Aunt Erma . Your memory will be cherished.
Carolyn Eisom
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved