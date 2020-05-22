Erma Jean Bowen Prince



Erma Jean Bowen Prince, 79, graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, passed peacefully on May 16, 2020. Her parents, Arthur H. Bowen Sr and Eudora Davis Bowen went before her as did siblings Arthur H. Bowen Jr, Horace J. Bowen, Carolyn A. Bowen, and Linda Bowen Childress. To cherish a life of giving and compassion she leaves loving aunt Mamie Davis Webb, devoted son John A. Prince III, sister Rosemary Bowen Watson, brothers Charles Bowen, Carl E. Bowen, Larry F. Bowen and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Monitored viewing from 3:00 o'clock until 5:00 is at E.H. Ford Funeral Home Tuesday May 26. Augmented, brief, service is at E.H. Ford On May 27 at 11:00 o'clock and burial at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery with respectful distancing in effect. Thank you.









