Services
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma N. Grandberry Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma N. Grandberry Taylor Obituary
Erma N. Grandberry Taylor

Born December 4, 1928 transitioned to her heavenly home March 25, 2020.

Erma Netter Taylor was a retired supervisor of U.T. Dental College (known as Ms. T. to co workers and students).

She was also a proud member of Friendship Baptist Church (Klondike) where she served on many committees and with several ministries.

This Manansas High School Alumni used her theatrical talents to later write/direct many plays and speeches which were presented all over the city of Memphis.

She leaves her daughter Deborah and many nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memories.

Services will be held April 7, 2020

M.J. Edwards Funeral Home

1165 Airways Blvd.

Visitation: 10:30a - 11:30a

Family Service: 11:30a - 12:30p

There will be a Memorial Service after the pandemic.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -