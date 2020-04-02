|
|
Erma N. Grandberry Taylor
Born December 4, 1928 transitioned to her heavenly home March 25, 2020.
Erma Netter Taylor was a retired supervisor of U.T. Dental College (known as Ms. T. to co workers and students).
She was also a proud member of Friendship Baptist Church (Klondike) where she served on many committees and with several ministries.
This Manansas High School Alumni used her theatrical talents to later write/direct many plays and speeches which were presented all over the city of Memphis.
She leaves her daughter Deborah and many nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memories.
Services will be held April 7, 2020
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd.
Visitation: 10:30a - 11:30a
Family Service: 11:30a - 12:30p
There will be a Memorial Service after the pandemic.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020