Services
M. J. Edwards Stage Road Chapel
4445 Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 791-9700
Erma Smith
Erma Nell Terry Smith

Memphis - Erma Nell Terry Smith 79, passed September 1, 2019. Visitation is Friday, September 13 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at M. J. Edwards Stage Road Chapel, 4445 Stage Road. Funeral service is Saturday, September 14 at 12 noon at True Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 974 Mississippi with interment in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens. She leaves five brothers, Richard (Ruby) Terry, Sr., Pastor Robert L. (Susan) Terry, Michael Terry, Columbus Terry, and Rickey (Ruby) Terry .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 12, 2019
