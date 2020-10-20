1/1
Ermon "Keith" Ryans
Memphis - Ermon "Keith" Ryans, 57, of Memphis passed away October 14, 2020. Keith was a Veteran of the United States Navy and graduated from Methodist School of Radiologic and Imaging Science as a registered radiologic technologist. He is survived by his sons, Darius and Kedrick; grandson, Kai; brothers, Eric and Barry; nephew, Ernie Jr; nieces, Jazmyne and JaNaya; great-nephews, Justin and Jason. Viewing will be October 27, 2020 from 4-6pm at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home on Walnut Grove Road in Memphis. Services to be held October 28, 2020 at 9:30am at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
