Ermon "Keith" Ryans



Memphis - Ermon "Keith" Ryans, 57, of Memphis passed away October 14, 2020. Keith was a Veteran of the United States Navy and graduated from Methodist School of Radiologic and Imaging Science as a registered radiologic technologist. He is survived by his sons, Darius and Kedrick; grandson, Kai; brothers, Eric and Barry; nephew, Ernie Jr; nieces, Jazmyne and JaNaya; great-nephews, Justin and Jason. Viewing will be October 27, 2020 from 4-6pm at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home on Walnut Grove Road in Memphis. Services to be held October 28, 2020 at 9:30am at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.









