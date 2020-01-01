Services
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South
Senatobia, MS 38668
(662) 562-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Ernest Archer Obituary
Ernest Archer

Coldwater - Ernest Archer, 91, of Coldwater, MS, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Baptist Desoto Hospital. He was born on April 28, 1928 in Ragtown, AR. In 1950, Mr. Archer came to Memphis as a teenager and joined the Army. He served in the Korean War in Italy followed by 18 years in the Tennessee Air National Guard. In 1950, Mr. Archer married the love of his life, Shirley. He started his first business in 1964, second in 1966, and multiple Phillips 66 franchises until retiring in 1995. After retiring, he moved to Coldwater and enjoyed a never ending love of flowers, gardening, and bird watching. Each year, Mr. Archer took great pride in putting up gourds for the martins. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ingram Archer; son, Ronald Archer; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by his son, Tedford Charles Archer (Chris) of Marion, AR; daughter-in-law, Eddalene Archer of Coldwater, MS; sister, Louise Bridges of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Ann Embrey (Barry) of Coldwater, MS; brother, Bruce Archer of Byhalia, MS; grandchildren, Brandon Archer, Lucas Archer (Amanda), Erica Archer-East, Micah Archer Jones (Calvin), Palmer Archer Walker (Cody), and Hayden Archer; great grandchildren, Lora and Ella and caregiver and longtime friend, Lucy Bailey. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am with services beginning at 11 am at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater. Pate-Jones Funeral Home 662-562-4481.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
