Ernest S. Laurenzi Jr. Obituary
Sims, AR - Ernest S. Laurenzi Jr., 79, of Sims, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Ernest was born December 6th, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Ernest S. Laurenzi Sr and Madeline (Sheehan) Laurenzi. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife Frances Patricia Laurenzi.

Ernest is survived by 3 daughters; Catherine Bridges, Mary Laurenzi, and Francesca Laurenzi, 3 sons; Ernest "Mike" Laurenzi, John Laurenzi and Joseph Laurenzi, 6 grandchildren; Richard Bridges Jr., Tucker Laurenzi, Hayes Laurenzi, Glen Laurenzi, Catherine Laurenzi, and Ava Laurenzi, and 1 great-granddaughter; Scarlett Bridges.

Mass will be Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 10:00am at St John's Catholic Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas with Father George Sanders officiating, with interment at 2:00pm at Rocky Cemetery in Sims, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to https://www.arkansashospice.org/foundation/donate/. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR. Guest register at www.thorntonfh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
