Ernest "Bo" Ware, 80, of Memphis died at home with his family by his side on December 31, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1939 in Memphis to the late Bill and Ruby Ware. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Ware and Jimmy Ware, and his sisters, Billie Campbell and Cleo Baker. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Toni Rae Davis Ware; two children, Rene' Foster (Tim) of Bartlett, TN and Robby Ware (Janet) of Kingwood, TX; and two grandsons, John Foster (Shannon) of Clinton, MS and Josh Foster of Bartlett, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Bo graduated from Treadwell High School in 1959, where he played football, basketball and ran track. He served as an MP in the US Army from March 1963-March 1965. He was a journeyman plumber and pipefitter. He retired from Kimberly Clark after 26 years and retired a second time from Cobb Plumbing in 2015 after 14 years.
Bo was an avid golfer and made six holes-in-one over the course of his lifetime. He was 32' Mason, a member of Scottish Rite and a Shriner. He was a life-long member of Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and a Ruling Elder.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the funeral following at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun Road, Cordova, Tennessee. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Highland Heights Presbyterian Church's "Burn the Mortgage" campaign or the Nantz National Alzheimer's Center, Houston Methodist Hospital 6560 Fannin St. Scurlock Tower, 8th Floor, Houston, TX 77030.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020