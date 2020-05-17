Ernestine Marie Boyd
At the age of 89, Ernestine Marie Boyd- a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away in her home in Memphis, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ernestine was born in 1931 to parents Mary Catone and Ernest Coscia. She had two brothers, Ernest and Johnny (deceased). She loved her parents dearly. In a journal she wrote, "Because of my mother, I knew as I grew up that everything was always going to be alright." She inherited her mother's matriarchal strength; Ernestine always put others above herself.
During her school years, she met her beloved husband, Arthur Boyd (deceased). Together, they had five children- Arthur Richard ("Ricky"), John Christopher, Rebecca Lynn, Deborah Catherine (deceased) and Mark Vincent (deceased). She worked as a lab technician at Baptist Hospital, then for the IRS once her children were grown.
Her spirit and ambition were uncontainable. She worked, raised children, and still found time for her talents; most notably, singing and acting. She was the female lead for Fiddler on the Roof, and many years performed in multiple plays and musicals at Playhouse and Theater Memphis. She had an exceptionally beautiful voice, a knack for drama, and an ability to see and admire these talents in others. A long line of love for theater, music, opera and art stemmed from her passions, as many of the family members she helped raise followed in her footsteps.
Ernestine had many grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren. She loved cooking for all of her family, another one of her many talents and was a wonderful host. She loved playing trivia games after holiday meals. Another game she loved playing was Contract Bridge, where she was an avid and active member of the Memphis Bridge Club. She spoke highly of the game, but was the only one smart and patient enough to understand it!
There will be a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery for Ernestine on Tuesday, May 19th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to one of Ernestine's favorite foundations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
