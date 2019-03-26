Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Hitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Reaves (Ernie) Hitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernestine Reaves (Ernie) Hitt Obituary
Ernestine (Ernie) Reaves Hitt

Drummonds, TN

Ernestine (Ernie) Reaves Hitt, of Drummonds, TN passed on March 23, 2019 at Millington Healthcare where she had been a resident since January. Ernie was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Barney L. Hitt (MPD ret.) At the time of his death they had been married for 67 years. As a wife "She was far more precious than jewels" (Prov. 31:10). As a mother she was loving and devoted. She leaves a son, Col. Barney L. Hitt, III (TNANG ret.); daughter-in-law, Karen; five grandkids, Damon (Phaedra) of Pensacola, FL; Daniel (Roni) of Monroe, WA, Heather of Chattanooga, TN; Evan Thompson of Memphis, TN and Annalisa Reeves of Denver, CO; 11 great-grandkids; two great-great-grandkids. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Mar 27) from 1pm until the memorial service at 2pm at the Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorials be made to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Drummonds, TN 38023.

Munford Funeral Home

Munford Chapel

(901) 837-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now