Ernestine (Ernie) Reaves Hitt
Drummonds, TN
Ernestine (Ernie) Reaves Hitt, of Drummonds, TN passed on March 23, 2019 at Millington Healthcare where she had been a resident since January. Ernie was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Barney L. Hitt (MPD ret.) At the time of his death they had been married for 67 years. As a wife "She was far more precious than jewels" (Prov. 31:10). As a mother she was loving and devoted. She leaves a son, Col. Barney L. Hitt, III (TNANG ret.); daughter-in-law, Karen; five grandkids, Damon (Phaedra) of Pensacola, FL; Daniel (Roni) of Monroe, WA, Heather of Chattanooga, TN; Evan Thompson of Memphis, TN and Annalisa Reeves of Denver, CO; 11 great-grandkids; two great-great-grandkids. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Mar 27) from 1pm until the memorial service at 2pm at the Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorials be made to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Drummonds, TN 38023.
