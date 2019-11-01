|
Ernestine Summer Bonicelli
Southaven - Ernestine Summer Bonicelli, 86, a retired secretary for Methodist Healthcare, passed away on October 30th at Starlanding Assisted Living. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Millington, active in the women's ministry, taught Sunday School and was a prayer warrior for all in need, in person and online. Ms. Bonicelli is survived by her sons, Paul Bonicelli, Matt (Diane) Bonicelli; grandchildren, Charlie Payne, Daniel Bonicelli, Jacob Bonicelli; great-grandchildren, Lauren Fegan, Christopher Fegan, Abigail Fegan, Prissy Bonicelli, Parker Bonicelli, Ryder Bonicelli, Channing Bonicelli, and Kylie Bonicelli. Her parents, Ernest and Dorothy Summer preceded her in death. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the service at 2pm at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment will follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church in Millington. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019