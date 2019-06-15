Services
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Promise Land Church
3430 Overton Crossing Street
Memphis, TN
Erron Rashon "Buddy" Shelton Sr.

Erron Rashon "Buddy" Shelton Sr. Obituary
Erron "Buddy" Rashon Shelton, Sr.

Memphis - Erron "Buddy" Rashon Shelton, Sr., 23, of Memphis, Tennessee passed on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was a member of Saint Stephen Missionary Baptist Church where he song in the Lillie Jackson Chorus. Erron was a graduate of Germantown High School class of 2014.

Erron is survived by his parents Vidal and Elissa McAdory, sister Dialya McAdory, brother Dallas McAdory, and son Erron Rashon Shelton, Jr., grandparents Reverend Elmer and Rita Shelton, aunt Erica Shelton, uncle, Reverend Elliot Shelton, Sr. (Jeaneen), two great aunts and two great uncles, and a significant other Alexis Vann, a host of cousins, other relatives, friends, and the Saint Stephen Missionary Baptist Church and Promise Land Church families.

The Homegoing Celebration will be at Promise Land Church, 3430 Overton Crossing Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38127 at 11:00am on Saturday, June 15, 2019. E.H. Ford Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 15, 2019
