Essary D. Hall
Millington - Essary D. Hall, 78, of Millington, TN, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. Essary, known to everyone as D, was born in Gobler, Missouri to Hammond D and Martha Hall on March 18, 1941. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1959. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corp Reserves. He married the love of his life Trish Moyes on November 16, 1962 in Bartlett, TN. He worked for Firestone for 20 plus years. He then became the owner operator of Hall Trucking Service until his retirement in 2008. Most importantly, he always lent a helping hand to his family from home construction, to his infamous pecan pies and BBQ ribs. D is most remembered as a self-sufficient family man that taught his children and grandchildren the value of handwork and teaching countless life lessons along the way. When he wasn't at home working away, he was at Millington First Baptist Church participating in Carter Hooker's Sunday school class. D is survived by his wife of 57 years Trish, daughters, Darla Dunn (Bill), DeAnn Carver (Mike), son, Derrick Hall (Karen) all of Millington, TN. 7 grandchildren, Shane Carver (Morgan) of Collierville, TN, Heath Carver, Kali Carver, Ally Hall, Paige Hall, Connor Hall, and Sadie Hall all of Millington, TN. He also leaves behind his sister, Sadonia Grimmer (Jim) of Columbia, SC and brother, Melvin (Sandy) of Spartanburg, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Bill Dunn. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12th from 12pm until the memorial service at 2pm at Millington First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be sent in D's name to First Baptist Church Millington Missions Ministry.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020