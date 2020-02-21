Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250

Essie "Jean" Cooper

Essie "Jean" Cooper Obituary
Essie "Jean" Cooper

Memphis - Essie "Jean" Cooper, 87, of Memphis, TN, passed from this life Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Bluffview Memory Care Unit in Holmen, WI. She was born August 17, 1932 to the late Hershal C. and Bessie May Keough. She retired from General Electric and was an active member of Wells Station Baptist Church. Mrs. Cooper is survived by her granddaughter, Laurie Cooper Stoll (Chuck) of Wisconsin, and two great granddaughters, Emily and Anna Stoll. She was incredibly kind and generous, and loved her family very much. Along with her parents , she was preceded in death by her husband Eddie G. Cooper, Sr, her son, Eddie G Cooper, Jr., her grandson, Cory G. Cooper, her sisters, Claudia T. Warren and Ada Pearly Keough; and her brother, Herbert C. Keough. Visitation will be held at Forest Hill East on Saturday, February 22, from 3:00~5:00 p.m. with service following at 6:00 p.m. 901-382-1000.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
