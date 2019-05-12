Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Essie Hager Brown Obituary
Essie Hager Brown

Germantown - Essie Hager Brown, age 93, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019. Essie was born January 12, 1926. She was the widow of the late Lt. Col Jesse C. Brown, who passed away in 2006. Essie was also preceded n death by her son, Gregory W. Brown who passed in 2008. She is survived by her son, Jesse C. Brown Jr. (Jeanne), her two grandsons; Curtis R. Brown and Gregory W. Brown Jr. (Alexandria), two great grandsons; Chance Harrison Brown and Jesse Dicenso Brown, and one great grand daughter, Aria Essie Brown.

Essie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ; At her death she was a member of the Germantown congregation . She grew up attending the Union Avenue Church of Christ . Essie loved her family, flowers, teaching Sunday school, and the University of Memphis basketball

The family will recieve friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133 with a funeral service to follow as well as a reception from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Essie may be offered to St. Jude.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Brown family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019
