Essie L. Patterson
- - Essie L. Patterson was born May 14, 1923 to the late Essie B. and Mattie Benson in Yalobusha, (Oakland) MS.
Essie finished her race on May 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Alice (Dennis) Bradford and Vera Dear. Three beautiful granddaughters, Denise Bradford, Daphne Bradford, Tracye Dogan, all from Memphis, TN. Her great-grandchildren, Alexus Yvette and Trae Alexander Dogan. One sister, Mabel Jones from Detroit, MI. Viewing from 9:00-11:00 with funeral immediately following at Riverside MB Church May 17, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 17, 2019