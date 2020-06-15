Essie Lee Brent
Essie Lee Brent

Memphis - Essie Lee Brent, 101, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020. Ms. Brent is survived by her daughter, Verna Waller; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord and was a mother at Christian United Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am with viewing from 9-10. Interment will follow at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
