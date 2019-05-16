|
Essie March Moneymaker Allen
Memphis - Essie March Moneymaker Allen, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019. She was the daughter of John and Elsie Moneymaker of Edgar Springs, Missouri and the widow of Charles Allen, her husband of 64 years.
She was a member for over 60 years at Lindenwood Christian Church where she was a life elder. Essie was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest joy was sharing her Christian faith with others and working in her beautiful garden.
She is survived by daughters Gwen Allen (Terence Fails) and Myra Taylor (Carlos), son Charles Wayne Allen, and granddaughters Ashley Bertrand (Charles), Amanda Steiner, and Alyssa Steiner.
The family thanks Crossroads Hospice and Home Health Care of West Tennessee for their tremendous care and support.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lindenwood Christian Church, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Church Health Center or SRVS are appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019