Esta "Flip" Forsythe
Esta "Flip" Forsythe

Memphis, TN - Esta "Flip" Forsythe, 85, of Memphis, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Ms. Forsythe was retired from the UT Medical Group where she worked in the HR department. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Forsythe and son, David "Bud: Forsythe.

Esta leaves her daughter, Michele Forsythe of Memphis and Daren Forsythe (Debbie) of Arlington, TN; four grandchildren: Heather Cogdell , Melissa Cogdell, Brian Counce and Melissa Patterson; six great-grandchildren: Carson Cogdell, Preston Darden, Brennan Cowan, Blaine Cowan, Saylor Counce and Kylan Counce.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 12 from 5 to 7 pm.

Funeral service will be at 10 am Tuesday. All services will be at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East, 901-382-1000

The family request that memorials are sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Le Bonheur in Memphis.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
