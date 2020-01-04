|
Esther Joyce Farrow
Plainfield - Esther Joyce Farrow, age 78, daughter of David and Jean Bassoff of Plainfield, NJ, died peacefully in her sleep on January 3, 2020 at St. Francis Bartlett in Memphis, TN, surrounded by the care and love of her family. From her birth in Somerville, NJ, on October 9, 1941 to her death on Friday, Esther embodied her name, which means "star." The light and guidance she carried with her was a gift this side of heaven to us all.
Esther's fervent passion as a Memphis Tiger fanatic and 30-plus year dedication to breeding and showing German Shepherds under the kennel name, "Cresther," will never outshine her immense love for her family.
Left to honor Esther's legacy are her four children; Darren Lomerson of Murfreesboro, TN, married to Nancy Lomerson, Amy Lomerson of Daytona, FL, Nina Gazerro of Taylorsville, KY, married to John Gazerro, Lori Scott of Southaven, MS; two sisters; Lisa Obermeier of Raritan, NJ and Marcey Bassoff of Somerset, NJ, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and last but not least, her 10 year-old German Shepherd, Sheldon.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, January 7 at 10a at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S Dudley St, Memphis, TN, to hold our grief, remembrance, and celebration with grace and honor for all Esther poured into our lives.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fayette County Animal Rescue by clicking the "In Memory or Honor" tab at https://www.fayettefcar.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020