Esther L. Melvin



Esther L. Melvin , 85 went home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2020 surrounded by family. She was retired from The Med (Regional One Hospital). Visitation will be Thursday November 19, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.. and Funeral service will be Friday November 20, 2020 at 12Noon all services are held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove location 2944 Walnut grove rd. Burial in New Park Cemetery.









