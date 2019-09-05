|
|
Esther Wainman Shendelman
Geneva, IL - Former Memphian, Esther Wainman Shendelman died Tuesday, September 3, in Geneva, IL, where she had lived with family for the last ten years.
Esther, who was 93 years old, was the widow of George Shendelman and with whom she operated George Shendelman Printing Company for 37 years.
A graduate of Humes High School, Esther was valedictorian of her 1944 class. Always a civic volunteer, Esther was instrumental in the formation of Highland Pre-School, predecessor to the University of Memphis Barbara K. Lipman Early Learning & Research Center and she helped organize the first Head Start programs in Memphis. Throughout her life she held local and national leadership positions in Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America.
Born in Memphis on April 4, 1926, Esther was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Wainman.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Freida Kaminsky, Lena Mae Rubenstein, and Josie Burson. Esther is survived by three daughters, Trisha Margulies (Fred) Geneva, IL, Sara Shendelman, Berkeley, CA, Debi Shendelman (Tom Riddick) Dunwoody, GA, eight Grandchildren, Daniel Margulies, Elisheva Margulies (David Levine), Elan Margulies, Ariel Margulies (Chana), Aliya Fastman (Itay), Shaendl Davis, Rebecca Riddick-Ostrovsky (Daniel Ostrovsky) and Benjamin Riddick (Mary Catherine) and six great-grandchildren, Rafaela and Ami Levine, Lavi Fastman, Potter and Netta Ostrovsky, and James Riddick.
The funeral will be 12 Noon Friday, September 6, 2019, at Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Hadassah Academic College, c/o the Jerusalem Foundation., Beth Sholom Synagogue, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019