Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cordova

Ethel Elizabeth Gatlin Fowler, 92, passed away February 20, 2019. She was born February 28, 1926 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A long- time member of Highland Heights Baptist Church, she was a homemaker who loved children, after the death of her husband she worked in the nursery at Christ United Methodist Church, which she considered one of the highlights of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Knox Fowler; her father, Isaac Gatlin; mother, Agnes Baker Gatlin Reams; stepfather, Noah Reams; sister, Lillian Anderson and a brother, Theodore Gatlin.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda (Richard) Fisher, Margaret (Joe) Anderson, and Donna (Stanley) Day; a son, Marvin (Wanda) Fowler, ten grandchildren and twenty-seven greatgrandchildren,

The family will receive friends Sunday February 24 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.; all in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 23, 2019
