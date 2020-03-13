Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
8899 Trinity Rd
Cordova, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
8899 Trinity Rd.
Cordova, TN
Ethel Grey Mosley "Sunny" Weir


1925 - 2020
Ethel Grey Mosley "Sunny" Weir Obituary
Ethel Grey Mosley "Sunny" Weir

Memphis - Ethel Grey Mosley "Sunny" Weir, died at the age of 94 March 10, 2020, in the presence of all of her children. Sunny was born on September 11, 1925, in Dixons Mills, AL. After schooling in Mississippi, she made her way to Memphis, TN, where she met and later married Alva Bowen "Bud" Weir, Jr., M.D. and raised 4 children, who survive both Sunny and Bud. Wynellen Weir Huff (Garry), Al Weir (Becky), Steve Weir (Dottie), Nancy Weir Trussell (Kerwin). Many grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive Bud and Sunny. Sunny and Bud's greatest accomplishments were involved with family and church, having both taught Bible in Sunday School for decades. They were happiest knowing that their children each knew Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and they will all fellowship together again with Him some day. Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:30am until the funeral service begins at 10:30am, all at Trinity Baptist Church, 8899 Trinity Rd. Cordova, TN. 38018. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Memorials are thankfully received at Trinity Baptist Church or at Christian Medical Dental Association.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
