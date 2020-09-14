1/1
Ethel H. Scott
Ethel H. Scott

Memphis - Ethel H. Scott, 91, of Memphis, Tenn. retired Teacher of the Shelby County School System passed away on September 13, 2020 at Belmont Villages Senior Living Community. Serenity Funeral Home has charge. A public viewing will be Sunday, September 20th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road. The burial at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday, September 21st at 1:15 p.m. Mrs. Scott leaves two sons, Michael (Kelly) and Roderick Scott (Chantay), five grandchildren and one great-grandson.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
