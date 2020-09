Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethel M. Nickleberry, 88, departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Public viewing, Monday, September 7, 2020 from 3-5pm at E. H. Ford, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. Graveside services, September 8, 2020, 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.









