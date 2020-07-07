1/1
Ethel Mae Jones
Ethel Mae Jones

Memphis - Ethel Mae Jones, 79 retired machine operator for Cleo Wrap of Memphis passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Hospital. She leaves one son Frank Jones III, and two daughters Annette J. Burks and Cordia L. Jackson all from Memphis, TN; ten grand-children and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, July 10, with services on Saturday at 3:00 pm all at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd. Interment on Monday at 10:30 am at New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd. M. J. Edwards Whitehaven (901) 332-3164




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
JUL
13
Interment
10:30 AM
New Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
