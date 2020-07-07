Ethel Mae Jones



Memphis - Ethel Mae Jones, 79 retired machine operator for Cleo Wrap of Memphis passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Hospital. She leaves one son Frank Jones III, and two daughters Annette J. Burks and Cordia L. Jackson all from Memphis, TN; ten grand-children and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, July 10, with services on Saturday at 3:00 pm all at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd. Interment on Monday at 10:30 am at New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd. M. J. Edwards Whitehaven (901) 332-3164









