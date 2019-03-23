|
|
Ethel "Marc" Margaret Gallagher
Bartlett, TN
Ethel "Marc" Margaret Gallagher, 96, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teachers College and later went on to receive her masters degree from the University of Indiana. Mrs. Gallagher was retired from teaching having taught at Millington Elementary School from 1957-1958 and the remainder of her career at schools on military bases located in Germany and Japan. She was also a longtime member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Ethel is survived by her husband of 63 years Gerald Gallagher, her children; Lisse Wendt, Heather Jensen, Erin Ellis, her sister Evelyn Hatch, her brother, Richard Marcussen, five grandchildren; Samantha Letterman, Shaun Letterman, Megan Gault, Brian Ellis, and Andrew Ellis, and one great grandchild, Riley Gault.
The family will receive friends from 12:30pm, until service time at 1:30pm, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019