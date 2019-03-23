Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Ethel Gallagher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Margaret "Marc" Gallagher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel Margaret "Marc" Gallagher Obituary
Ethel "Marc" Margaret Gallagher

Bartlett, TN

Ethel "Marc" Margaret Gallagher, 96, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teachers College and later went on to receive her masters degree from the University of Indiana. Mrs. Gallagher was retired from teaching having taught at Millington Elementary School from 1957-1958 and the remainder of her career at schools on military bases located in Germany and Japan. She was also a longtime member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Ethel is survived by her husband of 63 years Gerald Gallagher, her children; Lisse Wendt, Heather Jensen, Erin Ellis, her sister Evelyn Hatch, her brother, Richard Marcussen, five grandchildren; Samantha Letterman, Shaun Letterman, Megan Gault, Brian Ellis, and Andrew Ellis, and one great grandchild, Riley Gault.

The family will receive friends from 12:30pm, until service time at 1:30pm, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now