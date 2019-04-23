|
|
Ethel Nancy Bennett Perry Fitchpatrick
Corinth, MS
Ethel Nancy Bennett Perry Fitchpatrick passed April 18, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, Mississippi. Born in Carlisle, Arkansas on November 14, 1928, to Charles Earnest and Elizabeth Medendorp Bennett. Graduated Carlisle High School in 1946 and Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Little Rock. While working in a county doctor's office in Joiner, Arkansas she met her husband, Donald Perry. While living in Joiner, they operated a grocery store and two rolling stores. With their five children, they moved to Bartlett, Tennessee in June of 1965 and opened the first One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaner in Memphis. They operated Perry's Cleaners at Summer and Mendenhall for 30 years. She and Donald loved to ballroom dance and square dance. They danced with the Bluff City Promenaders and enjoyed their home on Pickwick Lake on weekends with family and friends. Leukemia took Donald on November 26, 1990. She was a member of Pickwick Methodist Church, member and past Regent of the Col. Joseph Hardin Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution in Savannah, Tennessee, Pickwick Republican Women, Pickwick Dam Ladies. She married William Fitchpatrick in 1995. Bill died in 2007. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Carol Perry Quinn. Her parents, three brothers, Carl, Harry and Dale Bennett and four sisters Lucy Jackson, Mary Epps, Silvia Claussen and Beulah Mitchell. Surviving are her four children Becky McKinley, Rita Haun (Kenneth), Donnie Lee Perry (Betty) and Kent Perry. Ten grandchildren and Fifteen great-grandchildren. Both Visitation and Service will be held at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM and Service at 2:00PM. Burial will take place at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas. Services will be conducted by Larry McBee. Pallbearers will be Ryan Perry, Austin Perry, Bryan Way, Chris Haun, Ted McKinzie and Richie Hamby. Andy Stephenson will be an Honorary. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pickwick Methodist Church, Counce, Tennessee or to in Memphis, Tennessee. An additional Memorial Service will also be held at Pickwick Methodist Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00PM until 5:30PM. Online condolences can be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019