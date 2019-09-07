|
Ethridge W. Boyd
Inglewood, CA - Ethridge W. Boyd, 83 of Inglewood, California formerly of Memphis. Passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Inglewood, CA. Funeral ceremonies will be held at Friday, September 13, 2019, Holy Cross Mortuary, Culver City, CA at 1:00 p.m.. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lucille, daughter Karen Boyd of Inglewood, CA, daughter, April (Shawn) Thompson of Gardena, CA, two grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Cards can be sent to 2301 Hudspeth Street, Inglewood, CA 90303.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 7, 2019