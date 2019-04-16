Services
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethyl Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethyl S. Banks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethyl S. Banks Obituary
Ethyl S. Banks

Memphis, TN

Ethyl S. Banks.,69 of Memphis, retired Bell South Directory Assistance Operator, died of complications from a stroke at Methodist Hospital on Saturday.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, April 20 at 9:00 am at NJ Ford Funeral Home at 12 South Parkway West. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ms. Banks leaves Kimberly Stevenson, her daughter; Ray Alexander, whom she considered her son; Fred Howard Jr. her brother all of Memphis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grand children to cherish her memory
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now