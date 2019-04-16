|
Ethyl S. Banks
Memphis, TN
Ethyl S. Banks.,69 of Memphis, retired Bell South Directory Assistance Operator, died of complications from a stroke at Methodist Hospital on Saturday.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, April 20 at 9:00 am at NJ Ford Funeral Home at 12 South Parkway West. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ms. Banks leaves Kimberly Stevenson, her daughter; Ray Alexander, whom she considered her son; Fred Howard Jr. her brother all of Memphis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grand children to cherish her memory
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019