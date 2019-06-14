|
|
Eudene Williams Freiman
- - Eudene Williams Freiman, 97, passed away June 12, 2019. Funeral services will be at the Tunica Methodist Church at 2:00 P.M. Friday June 14, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service. Memorial Funeral Home in Tunica, MS is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lyle H. Freiman Fund at the Community Foundation of Memphis or the Tunica Methodist Church.
She was born in 1921 in Duck Hill, MS. Her parents were Wilton Williams and Lena T. Williams.
She worked since she was 18 at the Planters Bank in Tunica. Later she worked at the Tunica County Hospital. After retirement, she started a new career at Citizen's Bank where she worked until she was 95. The past 3 years she has lived at the Germantown Plantation.
Eudene was a lifelong member of the Tunica United Methodist Church where she prepared communion for over 65 years until her move to Germantown. Her biggest joys were her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle H. Freiman and great grandchildren Elliot N. Draughon and Audrey O. Draughon. She leaves her son William H. Freiman (Sue) and a daughter Betsy F. Draughon (Robert); her grandchildren Shelby F. Cariker (Justin), Lora F. Young (Madison), William H. Freiman, Jr. (Ashley), Neely K. Draughon, Robert M. Draughon, III. (Stephanie) and the great love of her life, her great grandchildren Conner, Cariker, Leland Cariker, Avery Young, Max Young, Elizabeth Draughon, Abigail Draughon and Amelia Draughon.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019